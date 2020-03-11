Ascension Catholic welcomes challenging baseball schedule
As senior players graduate and move on, the show must go on.
The 2020 version of Ascension Catholic baseball looks different, but expectations remain the same.
"We expect to compete for a state championship every season," coach Todd Landry said. "I made the toughest overall schedule in my time here, wanted to challenge our team with the highest of competition to prepare them."
Landry is in his 17th year at Ascension Catholic and he is beginning his 12th year as the head coach. The Bulldogs lost to Opelousas Catholic in the Division 4 semifinals last year, after winning the state championship in 2018.
The Bulldogs lost some really good players in Mason Zeringue (LSU Eunice), William Dunn (Baton Rouge Community College), Tré Medine (LSU Eunice) and Rodney Blanchard.
Returning to lead the Bulldogs are seniors Sam Mire, Owen Theriot, Jai Williams and Brock Acosta. Mire returns on the mound and will be counted on at the top of the rotation. Theriot will pitch, play outfield and catch as well. Acosta and Williams return to roam the outfield and bat in the heart of the Bulldogs lineup. Williams is coming back from a football injury and will be counted on as a pitcher as well.
Juniors Jacob Dunn (All-State in 2019), Joel Landry, Baylor Leonard and Kaleb Reddicks return as well. Dunn and Leonard man the middle of the defense, pitch and are good hitters. Reddicks will be a key piece to the pitching staff. Joel Landry will play first base and pitch as well. Sophomore Demarco Harry is returning from basketball and will play multiple positions as well as a pitching option.
Newcomers to watch include freshmen Bryce Leonard, Brooks Leonard and Layton Melancon. Bryce Leonard will play third base, pitch and swing a solid bat. Brooks Leonard will play second base and has pitched in some early key games as well. Melancon plays outfield and has hit early this season.
Catching duties will be split among Theriot, junior Matthew Lafluer and sophomore Lex Melancon. Eighth grader Jackson Landry has played early and swings a big bat from the right side.
"We are fairly young and will continue working on our offensive game," Todd Landry said. "Our pitching and defense is expected to be our strengths."
The schedule is filled with higher classification teams; wins over 4A St. Michael's and 3A De La Salle have been impressive.
Division 4 is strong as always, and Todd Landry believes the playoffs will be very tough. "D4 is loaded, with Ouachita Christian (state champs 2019), Calvary Baptist, Catholic of Pointe Coupee, Central Catholic, Cedar Creek and Opelousas Catholic," he said. "They all return top pitching and senior leadership."
District play is always interesting with Ascension Christian and rival St. John, both of which are expected to be solid.
The Bulldogs, who are 5-3 as of press time, have losses to 5A St. Amant and 4A South Terrebonne, but are never going to make excuses about losing to tough teams or having some key arms out early. One goal is always in mind. "The coaches fully expect our team to be battle-tested by the times the playoffs arrive," Todd Landry said. "Our younger guys need to continue to get at-bats as well as the older guys that don't have the experience; our returning starters must lead the way early."
Something tells me the Bulldogs will be in the mix for another state title when all is said and done.