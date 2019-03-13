The St. Theresa Food Pantry will be the beneficiary of the Gonzales Rotary Club's food fest from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 26 in the Trade Mart Building at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.
“More people came out for last year’s food fest than any other year in its history,” said Kenny Matassa, chairman for the Rotary Club of Gonzales 2019 Food Fest Committee. “This year promises to be better than ever, with more great food, more space and entertainment by Kenny Fife."
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, according to a news release. Advance tickets are available by emailing sheena@allfax.com and at these Gonzales locations:
- Gonzales City Hall, 120 S. Irma Blvd.
- St. Theresa Church, 1022 N. Burnside Ave.
- Jeansonne & Spillers Dentistry, 1116 S. Purpera Ave.
- Ascension Funeral Home, 426 New River St.
- Lofton Staffing, 214 S. Burnside Ave., No. 105.
Restaurants and food vendors interested in showcasing their products should email sheena@allfax.com.