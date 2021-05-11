Applications are being accepted scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year at River Parishes Community College.
Applications must be made online at rpcc.awardspring.com. Scholarships are available for full and part time (minimum of six credit hours) at all campuses and in all academic majors.
Available scholarships include the endowed scholarships: Lambert Family/Curt Eysink, NOVA Chemicals, Workforce Allied Health, and Solomon Acy. Named scholarships available for this academic year include: CF, East Iberville INC, Marathon Petroleum, Rubicon R.E.A.L., David J. Villarrubia Memorial, Ascension Credit Union, Ace Pipeline, RPCC Foundation and the RPCC C.A.R.E.S. Scholarship that is funded through the generosity of the RPCC Faculty and Staff.
Students can fill out the universal application and will be eligible for all scholarships for which they meet the donor’s designations.
Students must be enrolled for the Fall 2021 semester at RPCC and have a current FAFSA on file. The application period will close on May 30. Applications will be reviewed over the summer and awards announced in early August.
Anyone wishing to establish a scholarship should contact Lillie Murphy at lmurphy@rpcc.edu or call (225) 235-8763 for more information. Donations may be made at rpcc.edu/about-us/rpcc-foundation or sent to RPCC Foundation, PO Box 550, Gonzales, LA 70707.