Check out these events at area branches of the Ascension Parish Library.
ACT AND SAT TEST PREPARATION: An ACT and SAT test preparation workshop for college-bound students will be held at 5 p.m. March 7 at the Donaldsonville branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 500 Mississippi St. Participants will learn how to access free online practice tests, write a strong application essay, and receive homework help through library databases. Other workshop topics will include printed resources available to help ace college admission tests or find a scholarship. To register, call the library at (225) 473-8052.
WOMEN FOR LITERACY: Members of the Ascension Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will lead a discussion of the impact of literacy on women at 6 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the Donaldsonville branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 500 Mississippi St. Participants will also learn about free educational resources offered by the library, have the option to sign up for free one-on-one tutoring, or volunteer to become a literacy tutor.
GARDEN TOOLS: Richard Babin of the Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association will present a workshop on essential hand tools for home gardeners at 6:30 p.m. March 12 at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. Babin will provide tips on proper care, cleaning, personal safety and storage of gardening tools. To register, call the Galvez library at (225) 622-3339.
CHOOSING MEDIGAP INSURANCE: Tracy Furgason of Weiss Ratings will lead a workshop on choosing Medicare Supplement (Medigap) Insurance policies at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. Topics will include major expenses that Medicare does not cover, ways to lower insurance premiums and how to pick the best supplemental insurance policy quickly and easily. Participants will create a personalized report based on age, gender and ZIP code using the Medigap Tool at the workshop. Weiss Ratings is the nation’s leading independent provider of ratings and research for the bank and insurance industries. Weiss accepts no payment or other compensation for its ratings from rated institutions. The Weiss Ratings' mission is to assist both consumers and professionals in making informed financial decisions. For information, call the library at (225) 622-3339.
DETECTING GRAVITATIONAL WAVES: Carl Blair of the California University of Technology will discuss his work with the LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 72, Geismar. LIGO, the world’s largest gravitational wave observatory, consists of two laser interferometers located thousands of kilometers apart, one in Livingston, Louisiana, and the other in Hanford, Washington. LIGO uses the physical properties of light and of space itself to detect gravitational waves. On Sept. 14, 2015, LIGO received the first confirmed gravitational wave signals. Blair, whose work has a special focus on opto-mechanics, will explain what gravitational waves are, how they are formed, and how we detect them, opening up new horizons in physics and multimessenger astronomy.
BACKYARD BIRDS: Gina Periou, owner of the Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop, will provide tips and advice on setting up your yard to attract different species of wild birds at 6:30 p.m. March 19 at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 72, Geismar. The Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association workshop will also include discussion of types of feeders, foods and habitats. To register, call the library at (225) 673-8699.
WOODLAND GARDENING: Patricia Brussack of the Georgia Hosta Society will discuss the successes and failures she has experienced during her decades of gardening 2 acres of woodlands at 6:30 p.m. April 9 at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. Plant selections, plant combinations and planting practices to increase the delights of the shady spots in the garden will be illustrated during the Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association workshop. To register, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
SPRING PLANT SWAP: The Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association will hold a gardening question-and-answer session and a plant swap at 6:30 p.m. April 23 at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. To register, call the library at (225) 647-3955.