Health screenings, conversations with physicians, face painting and bouncy tents were among the activities offered Saturday at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension’s annual Family Fest at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Jon Hirsch, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension’s community marketing manager, said the event is “unique because we offer multiple health screenings such as EKGs, blood pressure checks, cholesterol and blood sugar tests.”
This year’s event featured 60 booths and 35 vendors. Hirsch said an average of 1,200 people attend Family Fest annually.
Many physicians, including ENTs and pediatricians, offered one-on-one time with attendees.
Hirsch said the Family Fest’s free health screenings give Ascension residents the “opportunity to address health and wellness concerns without having to pay for it.”
Jason Russell, from Madisonville, brought his three children to the event with his parents.
“It’s a great way to teach them about health at a young age,” Russell said.
Tracy Wallace, a pediatrician for Our Lady of the Lake, has met with participants at Family Fest for each of the last six years.
“This event is a fun thing to do on the weekend,” she said. “It’s a fun way for local doctors to visit with people while providing activities for the children.”