The Istrouma Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America has two major events coming this fall, the 2018 Cooking for Character Taste Fair on Aug. 28 and the Business & Industry Leaders Luncheon on Sept. 18.
Cooking for Character Character is an adults-only taste fair, live and silent auction, and bar. Live entertainment, stories and networking will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Main Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, on Goodwood Boulevard
The event raises funds to provide opportunities for youth, of all backgrounds, to participate in Scouting programs.
Individual tickets are $50 per person. Dress is cocktail and business casual attire.
Corporate title sponsorships, food and auction item donations and opportunities are available.
For information and tickets visit www.iacbsa.org/cooking
The Business & Industry Leaders Luncheon is Sept. 18 at the Crowne Plaza, 4728 Constitution Ave., Baton Rouge. U.S. Rep. Garret Graves is the keynote speaker.
To reserve a table, contact the Istrouma Area Council at (225) 926-2697 or email info@iacbsa.org