Tractor Supply stores in Denham Springs, Zachary, Donaldsonville and Gonzales are seeking farmers, craft makers and artisans to sell their homemade and homegrown goods during Tractor Supply’s Market Day on May 18.
The event is an opportunity for members of the community to show off their talents, whether they have been selling their goods for years or have only been dreaming of turning a hobby into a business, according to a news release.
There is no fee to participate, and interested vendors can visit TSCeventpartners.com, tractorsupply.com/marketday or their local Tractor Supply store to sign up by May 15.