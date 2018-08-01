Ascension Catholic volleyball brings in new leader
The Ascension Catholic volleyball team has a new leader in Janelle Leonard, who has eight years combined experience as an assistant/head coach.
“I unofficially retired a few years back to be with my boys. They are now in eighth, 10th and 12th (grades)," Leonard said. It "felt like it was the right time to get back in.”
Leonard takes over a volleyball program rich in tradition and with several trips, including some deep runs, to the LHSAA playoffs.
“Our goal is to win a state championship. In order for that to happen, we must train as a championship team,” she said. Leonard won a championship as the head coach at Central Catholic of Morgan City in 2003.
The training part started immediately after Leonard was hired and has continued throughout the summer. “We have lifted weights, ran the levee, played some summer league games and bonded as a team,” she said.
Returning to lead the Lady Bulldogs are seniors Isabelle Abadie, Lauren Landry, Catherine Villa, Emmé Medine and Ashlyn Falcon.
“Abadie will be a middle hitter for us and has the potential to be really good; Landry will be our setter and has to be our leader," Leonard said. “Villa will be a defensive specialist, Medine will be an outside hitter as well as Falcon.”
“The seniors must take ownership of the team, they all can be leaders," she said.
Other players expected to contribute include juniors Catherine Rome, Alexia Leonard, Angelle Theriot and Peyton Hatcher, and sophomore McKenzie Marroy. “Cat Rome plays club and knows the game, she can be a really good outside hitter for us," Leonard said.
The Lady Bulldogs will play a difficult nondistrict schedule that includes University High, Assumption and an all-Catholic school tournament in New Orleans.
“We will be tested with our nondistrict schedule, for sure,” Leonard said.
The Bulldogs play in district with rival St. John of Plaquemine and look forward to the rivalry. “St John has been the district champ the last few years, they have a good program, we should be excited to compete with them,” the coach said.
With new leadership comes changes, but the Lady Bulldogs have responded to the offseason challenges. “The girls are preparing and expect to have a great season, you will see a group of girls that are hungry to win," Leonard said.