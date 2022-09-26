The Donaldsonville Tigers scored early and often on homecoming night, cruising to a 66-8 victory over Thrive Academy.
Donaldsonville homecoming brings a large gathering and alumni back to support the Tigers and they were treated to fireworks early and late.
The DHS defense forced a turnover on two of the first three possessions by Thrive, turning them into points and a quick lead.
Running backs Jaylon Butler, Robert Kent and Blake Turner took turns getting into the end zone pushing the Tigers to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. Quarterback Rayien Oatis got into the end zone two times, including a dynamic 47-yard punt return.
The second half was played with a running clock and several younger players got an opportunity to play. Freshmen Jaden Allen got in the end zone two times to cap off the scoring for the Tigers.
Defensively, the Tigers were led by Kent, Dantrell Gibbs, Javon Batiste and Terrill Nicholas.
The Tigers evened their record at 2-2 overall and will host Sarah Reed on Friday at Floyd Boutte Stadium.
Middle school football updates
Ascension Parish Middle School football week 4 results:
Lake 12, Dutchtown 6
Prairieville 22, Lowery 0
St. Amant 34, Central 6
Gonzales 22, Bluff 16
Records:
St. Amant 3-0
Dutchtown 3-1
Galvez 2-1
Lake 2-2
Prairieville 2-2
Gonzales 2-2
Central 1-2
Bluff 1-2
Lowery 0-4
Spotlight Team of the Week: St Amant Wildcats
Head Coach: Keith Lavigne
Key players: Brock Koontz, Justin Batiste, Jaquan Gordon, Malik Franklin, Camden Clouatre, Thomas Lanoux, Jeremy Whatley, Jourden Hickerson, Richard Cooper
The St. Amant Wildcats are now the only team in the parish without a loss, after a convincing 34-6 win over the Central Mustangs. The Wildcats, under the direction of Keith Lavigne, who is filling in as the head coach for longtime coach Wayne Grenfell, have a strong team, top to bottom.
“We have some experience returning due to several eighth graders who played snaps as seventh graders last season, experience does matter,” Grenfell said.
Quarterback Brock Koontz leads the way along with running backs Justin Batiste and wide receiver Jaquan Gordon.
“We have some speed and quickness in the skill group, our linemen are pretty fast as well,” Grenfell said.
Jourdan Hickerson is a versatile player who plays halfback and strong safety on defense. The top lineman on both sides includes Malik Franklin, Thomas Lanoux, Jeremy Whatley and Richard Cooper.
“Several of our guys play on both sides of the ball," Grenfell said. "Camden Clouatre is the guy that plays wherever we need him, he has a high football IQ.”
The standings show four teams with two wins, the balance is certainly there.
“Our league is really balanced, after week two there were only two undefeated teams. It will hopefully go down to week nine and that we are in the mix,” said Grenfell.
This program has produced many good players over the years, playing at St. Amant high and on the college level. “KJ Franklin (Nicholls), Hayden Mallory (Southern Arkansas) Briggs Bourgeois (Southern Miss) and Patrick Wolfe (Houston Baptist) are guys that played here, they can be players that our guys can look up to,” Grenfell said.