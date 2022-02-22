Ascension Parish native Lucy Burton Cason has been named parish government's director of human resources.
“We conducted an exhaustive search and found exactly who we were looking for right in our own backyard,” said Parish President Clint Cointment. “Lucy brings a wealth of international experience combined with an ingrained understanding of Ascension Parish’s unique personality.”
Cason is a 1992 graduate of St. Amant High School, but she left Ascension in 1996 to accompany her husband, Lt. Col. Kemp Cason, now retired, on a 21-year career with the U.S. Marine Corps. During that time, Cason forged a career of her own: 22 years in human resources with the Department of the Navy, Army and Marine Corps.
Cason earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Campbell University and a master's in human resources development from Webster University.