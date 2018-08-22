Two Sorrento veterans recently participated in the 2018 National Veterans Golden Age Games in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Tanya Whitney and Robert Whitney Jr., of Sorrento, represented the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare System, based in New Orleans. This was the second year Tanya Whitney competed and the first year for Robert Whitney. Both are veterans of the U.S. Army and Louisiana Army National Guard.
Robert Whitney competed in the air rifle, horseshoes, bowling, and 800-meter power walk, placing sixth in his age group.
Tanya Whitney competed in the field events and 800-meter power walk. Tanya placed first in the discus, third in the javelin, fifth in the shot put, and sixth in the power walk.
The National Veterans Golden Age Games is the premier senior adaptive rehabilitation program in the United States, and the only national multi-event sports and recreational seniors’ competition program designed to improve the quality of life for older veterans, including those with a wide range of abilities and disabilities, according to a news release.
The National Veterans Golden Age Games' leaders encourage VA patients over age 55 to make physical activity a central part of their lives, and support VA’s comprehensive recreation and rehabilitation therapy programs, the release said.