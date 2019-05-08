The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail April 25-May 2:
April 25
Guillot, Sarah Elizabeth: 30, 42131 Jefferson Highway, Hammond, state probation violation.
Williams, Tearstashia: 24, 35038 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Green, Charley: 58, 306 W. Sixth St., Apt A, Donaldsonville, misdemeanor theft.
Pumphery, Thomas: 62, 17319 JT Roddy Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft, felony theft.
Foster, Donovan Artriel: 24, 12325 Oak Colony Drive, Geismar, felony battery of a dating partner/strangulation, two counts of simple criminal damage to property.
Gele, Richard Louis: 27, 9477 Lansdowne St., Baton Rouge, reckless operation, flight from an officer/aggravated, first degree murder, flight from an officer, unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
April 26
Williams, Lawrence George: 30, 12043 Roddy Road, 1, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft.
Bayham, Adam J.: 35, 15119 Joe Sevario Road, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property.
Solar, Precious: 29, 14510 Braud Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Painter, Justin M.: 33, 16479 Oakridge Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Leboeuf III, Gilbert: 30, 11323 Tannis Road, St. Amant, simple assault, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Richard, Emery: 31, 1148 Bayou Mercier Road, St. Martinville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen things, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Thibodeaux, Shane D.: 44, 2867 Brig. Gen. Isaac Smith Ave., Baton Rouge, security required, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle license required, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Lambert, Brian Paul: 30, 724 S. Sammy St., Gonzales, violations of protective orders, felony battery of a dating partner/strangulation.
Roddy, Kimberly Nicole: 32, 17295 JT Roddy Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Sherman, Schwanda: 39, 1601 Fifth St., Lake Charles, failure to appear in court, aggravated battery.
Otoole, Patricia Anne: 26, 15844 St. Landry St., Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Allen Sr., Kenley Roshard: 24, 706 Railroad Ave., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, simple criminal damage to property.
Norwood, Dustin Louis: 35, 37104 Rivergate Ave., Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
April 27
Gauthier, Jordyn: 23, 45117 Sterling Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Diggs, Johnny Lee: 38, 14287 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, driving on roadway laned for traffic, modification of exhaust systems, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court.
Alexander, Ellis M.: 33, 5137 Weston St., Baker, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, speeding, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Pedescleaux, Everret Carl: 34, 202 Anthony Drive, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Brown, Tremaine: 34, 101 Anna St., Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Stewart, Louis: 58, 14095 C. Alice Drive, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Morales, Felipe: 32, 41060 Courtney Road, Gonzales, hold for other agency, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Gilbert, Destiny Lashai: 22, 57335 Cpl. Herman Brown Jr. St., White Castle, domestic abuse battery.
Cargo, Trevonta J.: 24, 33473 Jules Drive, Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery.
Brooks, Raymond: 56, 2240 State St., Harvey, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated, reckless operation.
Adams, Alice Sweeney: 39, 20362 La Trace Road, French Settlement, driver must be licensed, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, flight from an officer, reckless operation.
Chastant, Jacob S.: 42, 42350 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales, vehicular negligent injuring, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
April 28
Rouyea, Lane M: 56, 44319 Gold Place Road, St. Amant, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Gibson, Kirk Allen: 26, 1407 McKinley St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Thompson, Tony Thomasis: 39, 35780 Thompson Road, Geismar, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Krause, Kade J.: 27, 1217 E. Tiffany St., Gonzales, operating while intoxicated.
Green, Tonya F.: 43, 13091 Moss Point, Geismar, illegal possession of stolen things.
Vilmar-Abdon, Gomez: 24, 10758 Alco Ave., Baton Rouge, hold for other agency, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated.
Moore, Brandie: 34, 11620 Mary Lee Drive, Denham Springs, violations of protective orders.
Sam, Keyokita: 33, 513 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Vaughn, Irealle Marie: 29, 505 Vatican Drive, Donaldsonville, criminal conspiracy, unlawfully prescribing, distributing, dispensing, or assisting in illegally obtaining controlled dangerous substance, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, five counts of failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Schuster, Derrick: 34, 1826 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Babin, Katina: 38, 43420 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, illegal possession of stolen things, intentional littering prohibited, owner to secure registration, driver must be licensed, expired motor vehicle insurance.
April 29
Reynolds, Robert: 46, 267 Trisha Park, Mansura, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
LeBlanc, Michael: 32, 509 Barcelona Drive, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Garza, Adrianna Marie: 30, 39274 James Drive, Prairieville, simple battery, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse battery.
Mancuso, Ronald: 45, 41030 Fairmont Ave., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Parker, Elizabeth Jordan: 26, 13099 L Landry Road, Gonzales, Surety, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Garrison, Carolyn: 31, 308 Bayou Oaks Drive, Donaldsonville, simple criminal damage to property.
Johnson, Christen Marie: 34, address unavailable, surety, failure to appear in court, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery.
Zulli, Brooke: 30, address unavailable, Slidell, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Thompson, John Michael: 30, 940 Nolan St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Wigins, Derrius: 34, 234 S. Cherry, Gramercy, misdemeanor theft.
Nicholas, Angelica Ann: 27, 134 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden/trespassing of real property.
Servat, Patrick Morgan: 34, 39459 Babin Road, Gonzales, battery of a dating partner.
Clement, Ashley: 33, 39459 Babin Road, Gonzales, battery of a dating partner.
Babin, Gary P.: 65, 705 E. Sanders St., Gonzales, domestic abuse battery, aggravated second degree battery.
Morgan, Tracy D.: 48, 2308 Williamsburg Drive, LaPlace, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, improper use turn signals, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Roy, Jonetra: 33, 1228 S. Shirley Ave., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Bolding, Katina M.: 39, 1909 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
April 30
Leblanc, Cairon: 19, 525 Daphine Drive, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Wyre, Lakisha Gabriel: 25, 3128 Mt. Bethel Road, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motordriven cycles, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Wyre, Lakisha: 25, address unavailable, failure to appear in court.
Landry, Khiry: 29, 43361 Willie Bell Road, Gonzales, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Priestley, Lafonte D.: 38, 3406 Baytree St., Vacherie, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Smith, Jeremy: 25, 711 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, failure to appear in court, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Brown Jr., Osmund Nathaniel: 32, 2219 S. King Ave., Lutcher, failure to appear in court.
Jumonville, Brian Patrick: 30, 4480 Ruffin Martinez Road, Darrow, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
LeBlanc, Avery Christopher: 19, 1326 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Ingram, Trenton: 23, 18089 Little Prairie Road, 7, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Westley, Jacob R.: 27, 140 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose, violations of protective orders.
Williams, Kiara: 22, 22845 Jade Drive, Plaquemine, theft of a motor vehicle.
Henderson, Trevon: 18, 3615 McCall Road, Donaldsonville, simple assault.
Brock, Jeremy W.: 33, 40396 Albert Ave., Prairieville, bond revocation, violations of protective orders.
May 1
Phillips, Lloyd: 32, 305 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville, simple burglary/vehicle.
Reagans, Shaheed: 22, 285 Provision St., Gramercy, indecent behavior with juveniles.
Poche, Jay Austin: 28, 43100 Poche Lane, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Poche, Justin Paul: 25, 43100 Poche Lane, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Silby, Natasha L .: 34, 38359 Pierce Road, Gonzales, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery.
Bourque III, Joseph W.: 38, 711 La. 1000, Bell Rose, three counts failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Sullivan, Chad E.: 42, 8848 S. Blackwater Road, Baton Rouge, two counts of failure to appear in court, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Valin, Noah: 35, 13132 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales, hit-and-run driving.
Zimmermann, Cory John: 48, 17214 N. Lake Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Perkins, Tyler Delarrious: 32, 115 N. Anita St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Saucier, Kelly C.: 33, 44128 Ray Kelley Road, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Muniz-Trujillo, Brayann: 22, 15586 Magic Stone Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
May 2
Guillot, Larry A.: 38, 43480 Elwin Duhe Road, Gonzales, violations of registration provisions, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, state probation violation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bedgood, Stephanie Vermel: 36, 40357 Abby James Road, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Torres-Hernandez, Macaria: 33, 43182 Moore Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Carazo, Leslie A.: 28, 41502 Danny Road, Prairieville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
LeBlanc, Devante: 18, 41158 Citadel, Sorrento, second-degree murder/attempt, second-degree murder.