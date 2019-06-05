After nearly a quarter century without a K-9 unit, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is preparing to add four-legged partners back to its patrols.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said Wednesday that the Sheriff's Office will be working with the company USK9 Unlimited to start the K-9 unit back up with two Belgian Malinois dogs assigned to the Narcotics Unit, beginning in January 2020.
The Abbeville-based company will train dogs and their handlers how to search for and locate illegal drugs through a 12-week program, Webre said.
The Sheriff's Office plans to add two additional dogs to the Narcotics Unit in future years, he said.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office last had a K-9 unit in 1995, Webre said.
"We are looking forward to welcoming these K-9s to our work family and I know they will be a great benefit in the fight against drugs in Ascension Parish," Webre said.