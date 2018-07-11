Sonia Reado, a parent volunteer at Spanish Lake Primary School, is a finalist for 2018 Volunteer of the Year from the Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana.
Librarian Alicia Turner nominated Reado, who was recognized recently during a ceremony in Baton Rouge.
“Not only does she lighten our workload, she brightens our day and the students’ day,” Turner wrote in Reado’s nomination. “Her volunteerism has resulted in countless hours of decreased work for the teachers and library staff, increased organization in the logistics of events such as picture day, increased presence of and feedback from the community in our school, and increased funding for the school through events such as snack sales, Santa store, book fair and more.”
Reado has two sons at Spanish Lake and one at Dutchtown Middle School, volunteering her time at both schools for six years. She has carried out a variety of duties, including coordinating teacher appreciation efforts, making copies, covering duty for teachers, feeding athletic teams and monitoring halls for state and FAST testing.
She also involves herself in organizations her sons participate in, including serving as team mom for the boys’ sports teams. As team mom, she provides snacks and keeps everyone abreast of practice and game schedules.
“I want to pass on a legacy of giving and caring for others to my sons, no matter how big or small,” Reado said.
Along with school and sporting events, she participates in church outreach ministries such as Hams for Fams, Car Preps and more.