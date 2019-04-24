Dunham School teacher Kris Harrell has been selected as one of 550 world leaders in classroom technology innovation as a member of the Apple Distinguished Educator Class of 2019.
He will join other ADEs from around the world for an intense week of training in Bethesda, Maryland, this summer, according to a news release.
Harrell, who began teaching at Dunham in 2007, has taught both Middle and Upper School students in social studies, science and physical education. For the past eight years, he has taught World Civilizations to ninth grade students. A graduate of LSU, Harrell has been a designated Apple Teacher since 2016.
“The ADE recognition speaks to my growth mindset,” Harrell said. “I am not afraid to try something new in the classroom because, no matter the outcome, I will learn something from it to help me grow as an educator."
Harrell’s favorite interactive classroom tools are Nearpod, an interactive presentation and assessment tool, and iMovie. “Technology in the classroom allows me to empower my students by giving them a variety of outlets to showcase their learning," he said. "Every student learns differently, so I don’t think we should require students to demonstrate what they’ve learned in the same way all the time."
Harrell is one of only four ADEs in Louisiana. He follows director of innovation and technology Nikole Blanchard as the second Dunham faculty member to earn this recognition.
Apple Inc. created the ADE program in 1994 to recognize K-12 and higher educators who are using Apple technology in transformative ways.