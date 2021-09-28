Fall usually mean festival time, but many local events were canceled last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. The virus and aftermath of Hurricane Ida has put many festivals on hold this year.
But Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church plans to host its fifth La Fête des Bayous festival Oct. 28-31 at 44450 La. 429 St. Amant.
La Fête des Bayous kicks off with Family Night featuring Boo with the Badge from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ascension Parish Fire District 1, and many local businesses and organizations will provide safe free trick or treating, games, food and carnival rides. There is no cost to be a Boo trick-or-treat vendor. Trick or treating will open from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for special-needs children who may be sensitive to large crowds. Also, La Fête’s annual talent show, Talent After Dark, will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature local talent acts.
La Fête’s third 5K Nun Run is Oct. 30. Early Bird Registration is open until Oct. 15th. Register early for a discounted price and receive a free festival T-shirt. L’Esprit des la Fete will follow at 9 a.m. This spirit showcase will also feature school cheer and dance teams, vocal performances, Martial Arts demonstrations and other performances.
SugarShakers will headline the weekend band line up on Friday night from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday’s band lineup includes Kenny Cornett at noon, That 70s Band at 5:30 p.m. and Parish County Line at 8 p.m. On Sunday, Mike Broussard & Night Train will begin at 12:30 p.m. to close out the festival weekend.
A special outdoor Mass is at 10 a.m. followed by the Blessing of the Graves. Everyone is invited to bring lawn chairs for Mass.
In additional to La Fête’s events, the weekend will also include jambalaya and gumbo cook-offs, a new kids’ mini-pot cook-off, live and silent auctions, carnival rides, games, fall fun activities including a hayride and pumpkin patch, and great food. "Early Bird Special" Ride-All-Weekend Bracelets are available for a limited time for $60.
For festival information, registrations and Early Bird ride bracelets, visit La Fête des Bayous’ website, www.geauxlafete.com or on Facebook: La Fête des Bayous.