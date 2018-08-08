GONZALES - A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday night, after surveillance video and a search warrant of a residence tied him to the robbery on Tuesday afternoon of the First American Bank in Gonzales, Lt. Steven Nethken with the Gonzales Police Department said.
Tony Williams, 34, of Baton Rouge was booked into the Ascension Parish jail late Tuesday night on a count of simple robbery, Nethken said in a statement.
Officers responding to a hold-up alarm from the bank on North Burnside Avenue in Gonzales learned that a lone man had entered the bank and presented a note written in crayon, demanding money, to a teller working in the lobby, according to police.
The teller gave money from the till to the man, who fled on foot.
After seeing the security surveillance images of the suspect, police found Williams in the area of the bank and took him in for questioning, which led to a search of a Gonzales home on Caldwell street, near First American Bank, police said.
The search turned up items that linked Williams to the crime scene, as well as the stolen money, Nethken said.