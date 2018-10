Donaldsonville High School retires the jersey of basketball player Racquel Spurlock, fourth from left, a member of the DHS Class of 1990, during a recent football game. While a student at Louisiana Tech, she was a member of the 1995 All-Tournament team in the Sun Belt Conference, and a member of the all-conference teams in 1993-94 and 1995-96. She was drafted 17th by the Houston Comets of the WNBA in 1997.