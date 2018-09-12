On Sept. 7, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Bobby Webre, of Gonzales, was appointed to the Child Protection Act Advisory Commission. Webre is a lieutenant colonel and chief deputy at the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army. He will serve as a representative of the Louisiana law enforcement community.
The Child Protection Act Advisory Commission was established to conduct a broad study of the effectiveness of the Child Protection Act and make recommendations to the Legislature for systemic improvements and legislative changes to ensure protection of children of the state from abuse and neglect.