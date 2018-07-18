Twenty-five Ascension Parish 4-H members traveled to LSU June 19-22 for 4-H University 2018. This year’s theme was “We’re All in This Together.”
Nearly 1,500 4-H’ers from around the state participated in this year’s event, during which members elected officers, attended educational programs, ran for state 4-H boards and participated in a variety of contests. The experience also gave 4-H members a taste of the college experience by staying in on-campus dorms, traveling around campus and attending assemblies in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Competition results from Ascension include:
- Agriculture Demonstration (team): Kylie Cliburn and Abigail Stafford, blue ribbon
- ATV Safety: Austin Arceneaux, blue ribbon
- Automotive: Zack Zeringue, fifth place
- Career Prep: Kinslei Scroggs, blue ribbon
- Child Development: Maci Schexnayder, first place
- Diesel Operations: Cody Waguespack, blue ribbon
- Dog Science: Caitlin Marquis, second place
- Fashion Review — Creative Choice: Stacey Kloosterman, blue ribbon
- Fishing Sports Team: James Daigle, Alex Milazzo and Noah Stafford, first place; and Abby Lobell, Kallie deVeer and Brennan Percle, second place
- Fishing Sports Individual Awards: Noah Stafford, second place; Alex Milazzo, third place; and James Daigle, fifth place
Ascension 4-H members selected to serve on state boards include Molly Matthews, Shooting Sports Board, two-year term; Daigle, Shooting Sports Board, second term; Kloosterman, Fashion Board, third one-year term; and Hannah Godchaux, Rachel Stewart and Scroggs, Citizenship Board, one-year term (Scroggs’ second term). Board members are chosen through a written application and rigorous interview process. They will help plan and conduct state 4-H activities in their respective board areas.
Waguespack and Scroggs served as voting delegates for 4-H University’s business activities. They helped elect state officers and regional representatives and with yearly business.
Volunteer leaders who attended and chaperoned at 4-H University were Lori Zeringue and Eddie Sanchez.