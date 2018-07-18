4-H University 2018

The Ascension 4-H delegation to 4-H University 2018 includes, first row from left, Morgan Miller, Mallory Miller, Kylie Cliburn, Sadie Bourgeois, Rachel Stewart, Stacey Kloosterman and Maci Schexnayder; second row, Paige Zeringue, Caitlin Marquis, Abigail Stafford, Abby Lobell, Kinslei Scroggs, Kallie deVeer and Victoria Buckland; third row, Alex Milazzo, Brennan Percle, Cody Waguespack, Kaileigh Gray and Molly Matthews; and fourth row, James Daigle, Noah Stafford, Austin Arceneaux, Charles Sanchez and Zack Zeringue. Not pictured is Alex Sullivan.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Twenty-five Ascension Parish 4-H members traveled to LSU June 19-22 for 4-H University 2018. This year’s theme was “We’re All in This Together.”

Nearly 1,500 4-H’ers from around the state participated in this year’s event, during which members elected officers, attended educational programs, ran for state 4-H boards and participated in a variety of contests. The experience also gave 4-H members a taste of the college experience by staying in on-campus dorms, traveling around campus and attending assemblies in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Competition results from Ascension include:

  • Agriculture Demonstration (team): Kylie Cliburn and Abigail Stafford, blue ribbon
  • ATV Safety: Austin Arceneaux, blue ribbon
  • Automotive: Zack Zeringue, fifth place
  • Career Prep: Kinslei Scroggs, blue ribbon
  • Child Development: Maci Schexnayder, first place
  • Diesel Operations: Cody Waguespack, blue ribbon
  • Dog Science: Caitlin Marquis, second place
  • Fashion Review — Creative Choice: Stacey Kloosterman, blue ribbon
  • Fishing Sports Team: James Daigle, Alex Milazzo and Noah Stafford, first place; and Abby Lobell, Kallie deVeer and Brennan Percle, second place
  • Fishing Sports Individual Awards: Noah Stafford, second place; Alex Milazzo, third place; and James Daigle, fifth place

Ascension 4-H members selected to serve on state boards include Molly Matthews, Shooting Sports Board, two-year term; Daigle, Shooting Sports Board, second term; Kloosterman, Fashion Board, third one-year term; and Hannah Godchaux, Rachel Stewart and Scroggs, Citizenship Board, one-year term (Scroggs’ second term). Board members are chosen through a written application and rigorous interview process. They will help plan and conduct state 4-H activities in their respective board areas.

Waguespack and Scroggs served as voting delegates for 4-H University’s business activities. They helped elect state officers and regional representatives and with yearly business.

Volunteer leaders who attended and chaperoned at 4-H University were Lori Zeringue and Eddie Sanchez.

