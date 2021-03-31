Louisiana Tech University announced the names of students on its fall quarter president’s and dean’s honor lists.
Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade-point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100 level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade-point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100 level or higher).
Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.
Honor students include:
Livingston
Albany: Avereigh Ellen Barras*, Julia Rene Hanewinkel*
Denham Springs: Dayne Logan Armstrong, Claire Elise Aydell*, Cora Lucille Bonewitz, Brooke Leslie Daniel, Adam Peter Giarrusso, Brittany Hetrick*, Kaylee Nicole Hibbard*, Lauren Ashley Marchand*, Tony Nguyen, Daniel M. Otillio, Korie P. Peyton, Jonah Neal Thomason, Anna Marie Wolf*
Holden: Cori Michelle Allbritton, William Thomas Pankey
Livingston: Hayden Dayne Thigpen*
Maurepas: Hannah Claire Delatte
Walker: Ryan J. Torres
Tangipahoa
Amite: Kamryn Murphy*, Kaylyn D. Murphy*
Fluker: Alexis Erica Kent*
Hammond: Hyla O. Beachy*, Jacob Marc Becerra*, Adrian Mark Eugene II*, Brooklie Lucy Hollis*, Timothy C. Huhn*, Blake J. Inzinna, Jordan A. Mazzeno, Brandon Oubre*, Blair Logan Rodrigue
Loranger: Coy David Disher
Ponchatoula: Joshua Gregory Leo Authement*, Jayden M. Berthelot*, Thomas Patrick Casey*, Marguerite Elizabeth Crawford, Alexandra Elise Crovetto*, Andrew David Falcon*, Sara Kate Falcon*, Drew Michael Guidry, Zachery Ryan Hoover, Joseph Andrew Pellittieri*, Lauren A. Welch
Ascension
Geismar: Kaitlyn Marie Cook, Titus Edward Riggins*
Gonzales: Ryan P. Downie, Remington McKay Hayes, Crystal Levario*, Litzy Morales*
Prairieville: Matthew Cary Aguillard*, Avery Alana Anderson*, Elizabeth Claire Barton, Madison S. Beam*, Katelyn Leann Bell*, Hayden Maurice Cashat*, Nathan Kip Chopin*, Bailey E. Edwards*, Kylie Elyse Gomez*, Thomas Kirsch Hertel*, Matthew Pendleton Johnson, Noah Matthew Laughlin, Michael Q. Levesque, Danai Monique Metoyer, Cassidy Grace Moore, Cameron Drake Rieger, Leah Avril Scott*, Logan Patrick Tharp*, Kaci A. Wright*
St. Amant: Brady Lane Duplessis*, Damien Luke Gautreaux, Jacob E. Taylor
Zachary area
Greenwell Springs: Raven A. Alexander, Claire B. Courtney*
Zachary: Thai R. Alex, Sully James Copas, Sydney Elise Doyle, Grace Ellen Dry*, Dannie Alyssa Gates, Anna R. Gautreaux, Geraldine Anna Gravois*, Jacob William Grice, Camryn Lynn Holub, Abigail P. Huffstatler*, Lauren Elizabeth Manuel*, Alexander Edward Mounts, Machaela C. Neal, Brennan James O'Laughlin, Julie Hartley Odom*, Daniel Prado, Connor L. Rodenbeck*, Kiswayla K. Scott, Emily Grace Strahan, Nicole Elizabeth Thibodaux, Daelyn Elise Weaver*, Alyssa Lillian Wittig*
East Feliciana
Jackson: Wesley D. Brady
West Feliciana
St. Francisville: Emma Claire Beauchamp, Paycen M. Brouillette*, Lauren Elizabeth Broussard*, Calla May Bunting*, James O. Clyde*, Emma C. Daniel*, Reagan Elizabeth Edwards, Kathryn Anne Eschete, Davon Deon Harris, Aidan Thaddeus Holland, Palmer J. Lamartiniere, Elizabeth Austin McKinney, Luke D. McMillan*, Tyric Trevez Vessel*
Starhill: Thomas A. Bergeron