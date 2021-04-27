For the past several years, St. John Primary and St. Theresa Middle, in conjunction with Neighbors Federal Credit Union, have presented the Neighbors Way Award to students and staff members who best exemplify the ideals of “integrity, respect, trust, stability, community involvement, honesty, empathy, ethical behavior and fairness."
This year’s award winners are eighth grade recipients, who were nominated by their peers Charles Varco and Kyla Sutton. Karin Naquin was chosen as the recipient for St. John Primary and Teresa Rezac was chosen for St. Theresa Middle.