Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Jan. 27-31:
CIVIL SUITS
Jerry Summers v. Sheri Ammons and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Cashiba L. Ovide-Vancourt aka Cashiba-Ovide Vancourt, promissory note.
Levant Nicholson v. Author L. Raymond, Herc Rentals Inc., Ace American Insurance Co. and Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Latoya Ross aka Latoya Ross Burrell, promissory note.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Blaise Martinez aka Blaise Anthony Martinez and Angelle Martinez, promissory note.
Synchrony Bank v. Marchel Rapp, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Mark Immasche, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Candi Bailon, open account.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jarrel Thomas, executory judgment.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. SER Development LLC, executory judgment.
(individual on behalf of) Daniel M. Cortez, (individual on behalf of) Heather Cortez v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Dakota Coburn, damages.
Bank of America NA v. Phyllis Adams, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Keturah Rachel Howard, open account.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Percy P. Zeringue, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Chasity Lovely, open account.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Mark Tims, open account.
Leslie Minson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Justin Adams, executory judgment.
GMFS LLC v. Hannah Hofmann Jones and Andrew Lynn Jones, executory process.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Jarred C. Lemoine, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Crystal Haymond, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Alexander Kingsley, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jarred Lemoine, open account.
Juan Hernandez and Julio Ortiz v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, Jacklyn Blank and Jane Doe, damages.
Ascension Parish v. Hugo Adrain Mendoza, damages.
Parish of Ascension v. Alexis Coco, damages.
Richard Rayburn v. Baton Rouge Water Works Co. dba Ascension Water Co., damages.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Antonio Marchell Smith, promissory note.
Mark T. Reeves v. Bennett Martin Savoy and Progressive Insurance Co., damages.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jeremy D. Stewart and Ashley G. Stewart, executory process.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Vanhxay Vongphackdy, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Lakeisha B. Battley, open account.
State Farm Bank v. Michael Pizer, open account.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Shane R. Kestenholz and Francis Lopez Kestenholz, executory process.
Ali Duplessis Brooks v. Hertz Claim Management Corp., Hertz Corp., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon and Tiffany Miller, damages.
Bank of New York Mellon Fka, Bank of New York As Trustee and Holders of CWABS Registered v. Angela Williams aka Angela V. Williams aka Angela Shavers aka Angela Thomas, John Williams Sr. aka John Williams aka John B. Williams Sr. aka J.B. Williams, executory process.
Stonetrust Commercial Insurance Co. v. Ruben Flores aka Ruben Flores Hernandez aka Ruben Hernadez Flores, monies due.
Entergy Louisiana LLC v. Five S Group LLC, damages.
Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co. v. Ikandy Kustoms and Brandon Green, damages.
Kathy Adrianne Everett v. Tanya Lipsett and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
JPMorgan Chase Bank National Assoc v. Latonya Robinson aka Latonya Laurnett Borinson aka Latonya Matthews Ribinson, executory process.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Corey Thomas Burns aka Corey T. Burns aka Corey Burns, damages.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jazmun F. Lathers aka Jazmun Lathers, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Corsica Johnson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Cortney Simon Sr., child support.
Tiffany Emily Harp v. Timothy Owen Harp Jr., divorce.
Jeffeory Lawrence Johnson v. Sabrina Williams Johnson, divorce.
Suzanne Smith Babin v. Nicholas Joseph Babin, divorce.
Tara Floyd, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Johnfrancis Williams, child support.
Joanna Laborde, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Justin Fraley, child support.
Kathleen Eidissen, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Donovan Williams, child support.
Office of Community Services, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Beau Morin, child support.
Kinnard Theola, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Quinton Bernard, child support.
Wyknee Wilson, Louisiana State Department Children and Family v. Colby Boutain, child support.
Kayla Thomas, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Juan Quiett, child support.
Brandon Thibodeaux v. Mary Francis Green, paternity.
Amanda Hanna v. Joseph Hanna III, divorce.
Tabbetha Dawn Rouillier v. William Joseph Rouillier, divorce.
Dane Michael Barbera v. Haley Lawrence Barbera, divorce.
Bonnie Joffrion Peltier v. Johnny P. Peltier, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Wilbert Thompson
Succession of Maurice Joseph Rocques, Marion Martine Rocques
Succession of Gloria Duplessis Hidalgo