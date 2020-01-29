Donaldsonville fire air compressor HR.jpg

With the Donaldsonville Fire Department's new air compressor are, from left, Tarrell Milan, assistant chief of the 5th Ward Fire Department; assistant fire coordinator Josh Wingerter; Fire District 1 coordinator Gene Witek; Adam Gautreaux, interim chief of the Donaldsonville Fire Department; and District 1 firefighter Mike Breaux.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Ascension Parish Fire District 1 recently donated a $35,000 air compressor to the Donaldsonville Fire Department.

The compressor will allow Donaldsonville firefighters to refill self-contained breathing bottles at the station on the west bank after training sessions and fires, Fire District 1 Chairman James E. LeBlanc said.

Adam Gautreaux, interim chief of the Donaldsonville Fire Department, said the equipment would allow those firefighters to train with air packs more often and refill them more quickly after use.

