Ascension Parish Fire District 1 recently donated a $35,000 air compressor to the Donaldsonville Fire Department.
The compressor will allow Donaldsonville firefighters to refill self-contained breathing bottles at the station on the west bank after training sessions and fires, Fire District 1 Chairman James E. LeBlanc said.
Adam Gautreaux, interim chief of the Donaldsonville Fire Department, said the equipment would allow those firefighters to train with air packs more often and refill them more quickly after use.