St. James Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a hooded person caught on surveillance video who fatally shot a Lutcher man earlier this week.
Mathew Richard Wiggins was shot while answering a knock at his door on Lionel Washington Street in Lutcher around 11:41 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies said in a Facebook statement.
Wiggins, 43, died of his wounds at the scene, deputies have said. Deputies have provided no motive for the slaying.
Since the shooting, sheriff's deputies arrested one man, Kenneth Camel, 51, of Lutcher on Wednesday as an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
Deputies have also posted surveillance images of the hooded suspect on Facebook and asked the public for assistance in identifying that person.
The alleged shooter can be seen wearing a dark jacket or sweat shirt with a hood almost completely obscuring the person's face, dark pants and shoes.
Camel remained Friday in St. James Parish Prison in Convent with bail of $250,000, online records say.
Anyone with information that can identify the person in the surveillance images or would lead to the arrest of the person in the images should call (225) 562-2200, or call Crime Stoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.
Tips can also be submitted to the St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app or by texting to Nixle with the number 888777.