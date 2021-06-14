On May 21, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Michael R. Beissinger, of Prairieville, has been reappointed to the Veterans Affairs Commission. Beissinger is a reliability engineer at ExxonMobil and will serve at-large.
The Veterans Affairs Commission is responsible for adopting and promulgating rules and regulations governing the operations of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Additionally, the commission advises the department's secretary of problems concerning the welfare of veterans and makes and publishes annual and special reports to the governor concerning the operations of the department.
Jack H. Harris, of Prairieville, has been appointed to the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. Harris is the president of VIP International and will represent Ascension Parish.
The Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District serves as a multiparish authority to mitigate flood damage in the Amite River Basin. The Commission works to accomplish flood control measures by facilitating cooperation between federal, state and local governing bodies to foster flood plain management; maintaining and operating structures built under the auspices of the commission; and coordinating river management within the basin.