Samson Controls Inc. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 14 to celebrate the grand opening of its office at 35024 La. 30, Geismar.
Samson Group custom manufactures, sells and distributes modular linear globe, rotary plug, ball and butterfly control valves in standard and exotic metals.
Attending the ribbon-cutting for Samson Controls Inc were Andreas Widl, CEO of Samson Group Germany; Thomas Steckenreiter, executive director of research and development; Ryan Holmelin, vice president of sales and chief marketing officer; James Evans, chief operating officer; Davey Decoteau, regional sales and key account manager; and Keaton Jones and Seth Sheets, inside sales.
Local representatives at the ribbon-cutting included Ascension Parish public information officer Martin McConnell, Ascension Chamber of Commerce board member Garrett Ganucheau and Ascension Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barker Dirmann.
For information about SAMSON Controls Inc., call (281) 383-3677, email meghan.alderson@samsongroupna.com or visit www.samsoncontrol.com.