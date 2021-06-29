Court cases filed in Ascension Parish for June 7-11.
CIVIL SUITS
Cooper Hutchinson v. Tutorship.
Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio and First National Bank of Omaha v. Dominique Reynaud, open account.
Berault Realty LLC, Gulf Coast Home Buyers LLC and Charles Berault v. Jimmy Lewis Carnes, Rhonda Jean Carnes, Michael Fleetwood and Zoe Realty Investment Group LLC, damages.
Bank of America NA v. John B. Lefebvre, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Roderick Jackson aka Roderick Shaun Jackson, promissory note.
Elton Lebeau Sr., David Tureau, Lynn Tureau, Addie T. Ruey and Joey Tureau v. Leona Villar Tureau heirs, Elodie Villar Heath heirs, Adly Mary Villar Lebeau heirs, Maylene Villar Savoy heirs, Villar Amilus heirs and Alex A. Villar heirs, partition of property.
Ally Financial Inc. v. Jalacy J. Lewis, executory judgment.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Tyrone M. Whittington, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Gretchen Orcino Armstrong, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Alexa M. Dunn, open account.
Capital One Bank v. Treniece Landry, open account.
Capital One Bank v. Linda L. Tureau, open account.
Capital One Bank NA v. Chris Cooper, open account.
Capital One Bank v. John Falcon III, open account.
First American National LLC v. Miranda Higgins Shaw aka Miranda Higgins aka Miranda Shaw, executory process.
Parish of Ascension v. Larry P. Moran and Diane L. Moran, expropriation.
Parish of Ascension v. Lillian West Burns, expropriation.
Parish of Ascension v. Lillian West Burns and Charles Burns Sr. Succession, expropriation.
Brittany N. Morgan v. Ritesh D. Durgapersad, executory judgment.
Southern Teachers & Parents Federal v. Brandon K. Dumas, promissory note.
Brandon Raymond Woodfork v. Aaron Washington, ESIS Incorporated and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
Michael David Brignac and Rebecca Bourgeois Brignac v. Regions Bank, possessory action.
Jvonte MacK v. Paige Goynes and Go Auto Insurance Co., damages.
Karin Magee v. Earl Villenurve, Mmr Constructors Inc. and Starr Indemnity & Liability Co., damages.
Micheal Shawn Hawkins v. Lakeisha Hawkins, separation.
FAMILY SUITS
Mhiya Moses, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Demmick Brown Jr., paternity.
Destine West, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jaylon Harris, paternity.
Melody Howard, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Alex Adams, paternity.
Diamond Comeaux, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Quan Lewis, paternity.
Jeremy Comardelle v. Tara Comardelle, divorce.
Paige M. Wiltshire Ruiz v. Destanie Michelle Ruiz, divorce.
Jennifer Millet v. Juston Millet, divorce.
Philbert D. George v. Catiena Jacobs, divorce.
Taylor Miller Fairchild v. Garrett Evans Fairchild, divorce.
Keisha Neal v. Perry Neal Sr., divorce.
Quivander Davis, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Demyrio Anderson, child support.
Office of Community Services, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jennifer Anders, child support.
Enjoli Snowden, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Clarence Courtney, child support.
Dalechrilisia Landry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. De Jarris Singleton Sr., child support.
Steffanie Graves, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Timothy Pape Jr., child support.
Office of Community Services, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brooklyn Shampine, child support.
Ashalyn Brooks, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Smith Robert IV, child support.
Kouthee Haynes, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Gralyn Burton, child support.
Lottie Marshall, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Marshall Robert III, child support.
Angela Bourgeois, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Anson Bourgeois, child support.
Cathryn Gilleo, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Colby Dixon, child support.
Angela Trabeau, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Wayne Crocker, child support.
Iris Fefee v. Joey Fefee, divorce.
Cody August v. Ann LeBlanc, divorce.
Phyllis Laurent v. Vu Hung Van and Hung Van Vu, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Keith John Babin
Succession of Judith D. McCarroll Belanger, Donald George Belanger
Succession of Doris Lambert
Succession of Matthew Jacob Guillot
Succession of Elizabeth Smith Henderson
Succession of Deborah J. Pittman Robert
Succession of Patrick W. Bell Sr.
Succession of Cathy J. Fka Greenwald, Cathy J. Pettway, Kevin G. Greenwald
Succession of Darryl Emmett Buras
Succession of Albert P. Templet, Mary Morin Templet
Succession of Rodney Clarence Guidry Sr.
Succession of John Rufus Halbrook