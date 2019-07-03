Doris Green placed her arm around one of her students as she explained the importance of the child returning to his seat. It was a lesson that she repeated several times with her kindergarten and first-grade class June 26 during the Caring Parents of Geismar's Summer Camp.
Using a stern, but quiet voice, Green, who's organized the camp for 21 years, said patience is key when teaching the young campers.
Green, a retired teacher from Geismar, was teaching down the hall in the Richard Brown Community Center from other classes where reading and computer lessons were underway.
The free camp started June 3 and ends July 12. It's open each day Monday through Thursday and a lunch is provided. Green said donations from the business community and others help fund the camp and most parents make a donation to the camp.
But some of the extras the camp previously provided, like field trips, will not be provided this summer because money has been tight, Green said.
"It's all about keeping them safe and giving them a boost for next year," she said. "We don't want any of them to get behind for forget what they've already learned."
The morning is filled with math and reading lessons, and the afternoon includes outdoor play when the weather permits.
Green said after 21 years of hosting the camp, she is now seeing the children of her former campers.
"A lot of children have gone through those doors," she said as she passed by the doors of the Richard Brown Community Center. "Hopefully, we'll be here for years to come."