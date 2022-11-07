It's back.
Le Pelican, the replica of a 17th Century warship, is visible again thanks to the low water levels on the Mississippi River.
"It's the ghost that won't go away," Mayor Leroy Sullivan said Thursday.
The mayor said he attempted to visit the river bank to see the ship, but he didn't make it all they way through the tall grass to see the wreckage.
"I've seen it before and I don't need to see it again," he said.
The ship's return from its watery grave has been the talk of local residents, with many new residents asking about the history of Le Pelican, Sullivan said.
Visitors have trekked to the river bank to see what is left of what once was touted as a possible tourist attraction for the city.
The Le Pelican saga began in 2002 when the city purchased the ship for $55,000. It had to borrow $350,000 and spend another $300,000 on expenses — including raising the ship twice from the bottom of the Mississippi River after it sank in 2002 and again in 2004.
The city sued Commonwealth Insurance Co. and marine contractor Calvin Ishmael to recover costs and received $425,000 from the insurer.
The ship wreckage hasn't been seen in years, but residents reported viewing it as the river levels began to drop.
Sullivan's history with Le Pelican dates back to his first day as mayor of the city. In March 2004, Sullivan was in Baton Rouge when he got a call from a city councilman that the ship had sunk a second time.
The replica warship, which was once moored in the Harvey and Industrial canals, was towed to Donaldsonville in 2002.
Canadian philanthropist Stewart McDonald built the replica for a reported $15 million — a nine-year project that was not completed until 1992. The boat was a tourist attraction in Quebec in the early 1990s, but was sold as too expensive to maintain in the cold, harsh weather.
A New Jersey businessman bought the ship and moved it to New Orleans in September 1995, hoping the warmer climate would make it work as a tourist attraction.
It moved from shipyard to shipyard before the city of Donaldsonville bought it in 2002.
In December, 2008, a 10-mile stretch of the Mississippi River was briefly closed to two-way traffic after a tugboat ran into the sunken wreckage of the 17th-century warship replica.
Its rotted planking and outrigging replaced, it was docked at Donaldsonville, only to sink in November 2002 and again in March 2004 — after which the city dropped the project, which included plans for a park near the batture with the ship cradled in the Mississippi River.