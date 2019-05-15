THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
A GUIDE TO WRITING RESUMES: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is designed for first-timers and for those looking to breathe some new life into their current résumés. (225) 647-3955.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
SKIN CANCER SCREENING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Medical Plaza II, Dr. Ira Thorla, Louisiana Dermatology Associates, Suite 1040 (behind the hospital). In recognition of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center are partnering to offer free skin cancer screenings to anyone who has not had a skin cancer screening by a physician in the past 12 months. No appointment needed.
FRIDAY
INTRODUCTION TO WINDOWS 10:10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. This workshop is intended for people with little or no computing experience. With hands-on practice, participants will become familiar with how to use the basic components of a computer, as well as how to open files and programs in Windows 10. Recommended for beginners. (225) 473-8052.
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
LOUISIANA CONCEALED CARRY CLASS: 8 a.m., 18120 Diaz Road, Prairieville. Class starts at 8 a.m. and lasts 8 hours in the classroom with 1 hour on the range. Students will need to bring a pistol, a box of ammunition, cleaning supplies, and ear and eye protection. Bug repellent is suggested because you will be near a pond and woods for the shooting portion. $100 fee for the class, $25 additional fee to rent a firearm with advance notification. Discounts offered to veteran's, active duty military, teachers, first responders, and medical personnel with work ID or DD-214. The fee of $125 for a five-year permit or $500 for a lifetime permit is also collected by the state at the time you submit your application. Preregistration is required at squaredup.com.
HAZARDOUS MATERIAL DROP-OFF DAY: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Drop-off for all those hazardous materials sitting around the house that you just don't know how to get rid of. For Ascension residents only, must have valid ID. Visit lamardixonexpocenter.com/events/hazardous-material-drop-off-day/ to see a list of acceptable items.
AINSLEY'S ANGELS FOURTH ANNUAL STATE BBQ COOK-OFF: 11 a.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. A benefit for Anna's Grace Foundation featuring a Kid's Zone with crafts, bouncy house, Trixie the Clown and family fun. Also featuring live music, an auction, raffles, food and beverages.
GOSPEL IN THE PARK: Noon to 8 p.m., Jambalaya Park, 120 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Featuring live gospel music, food and vendors.
CABELA'S CRUISE IN: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. A car show cruise-in benefiting a veteran's facility that helps rehabilitate homeless or those in need. Brought to you by The Burton Group.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
SIXTH ANNUAL GULF COAST CIVILIAN CHALLENGE: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Cabela's is hosting the sixth annual Gulf Coast Civilian Challenge Training Seminar. This event is open to any motorcycle rider regardless of skill level. This event is held to assist cyclists who wish to improve their skills while raising money for The Dream Day Foundation which supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Entry fee of $75 includes professional instruction, daily lunch and a chance to win some bragging rights, all while raising funds for a great cause. To preregister, visit gulfcoastmcrodeo.com.
GUN AND KNIFE SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. See hundreds of displays of new and old guns, ammo, gun parts, books, knives, jewelry, camouflage, militaria and related items at discounted prices. $9 for adults, $2 for children ages 6-11. Under 18 admitted with parent only. (985) 624-8577, capgunshows.com.
GO OUTDOORS FAMILY EVENT: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. An outdoor family event featuring free cooking seminars and demos, giveaways and raffles on Saturday. See the full schedule of events at Cabela's.com/stores/louisiana/gonzales/016.jsp.
MONDAY
RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY: 10 a.m., Gender Reveal Ultrasound, 17066 Airline Highway, Suite B, Prairieville. Celebrate the opening of Gender Reveal Ultrasound with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
KANJI KLUB: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Join the library to create dreamcatchers. There will be snacks and refreshments for your enjoyment. There will also be an anime showing. Designed for adults ages 18 and up. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
ASK-A-LAWYER SESSIONS: 9:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Take advantage of Ask-A-Lawyer sessions; free and individual counseling sessions. Area attorneys will be available for 15-minute, one-on-one sessions for legal advice on a first-come, first-served basis. This program is offered by the Pro Bono Project of the Baton Rouge Bar Association. Info. (225) 647-3955.
ULTIMATE ESCAPE ROOMS — OPENING DAY: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Ultimate Escape Rooms, 2612 S. Ruby Ave., Gonzales.
ANGER CONTROL TRAINING: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., 1112A E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. This program has been in use for over 30 years in schools, community agencies, juvenile institutions and other settings. Ten weeks at $10 per week. For more information or to enroll, contact Suzanne Hamilton at (225) 450-1160 or shamilton@apgov.us.
ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASS: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., 1112-A E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. A 10-week class with evidence-based and clinically proven curriculum that is accredited by the National Anger Management Association. For more information or to enroll, contact Suzanne Hamilton at (225) 450-1160 or shamilton@apgov.us. $10 per class.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
POCAHONTAS — THE LOUISIANA CONNECTION: 6:30 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. The library will host historian Yvonne Lewis Day, who will discuss the real life of Pocahontas and her surprising connection to Louisiana. To register, call (225) 647-3955.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
COFFEE AND CRAFTS — CROSS-STITCH BOOKMARKS FOR BEGINNERS: 6:30 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Learn basic stitches over the course of two crafting sessions. Participants will choose from a variety of designs and thread colors to create a cross-stitched bookmark. No prior experience is necessary. Experienced crafters are encouraged to attend and share their expertise with beginners as they stitch. Space is limited. To register, call (225) 622-3339.
WEDNESDAY
WOMEN IN BUSINESS LUNCHEON PRESENTED BY COX: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Parc 73, 14379 La. 73, Prairieville. A Hat and Tea Luncheon presented by Cox Business, celebrating business women who wear many hats every day. All attendees who wear a hat will be entered into a drawing for a prize. Dima Ghawi will be the keynote speaker and the Gold Sponsor. $45 per seat, $350 for a table of eight. Register at ascensionchamber.chambermaster.com/events.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. This small group is a safe, confidential community where each member can question, explore and heal while also learning mind-body medicine techniques such as meditation, breathing exercises, expressive art and writing. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
May 23
STAR GAZING FUN: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Star gazing with the StarWalk2 app, then make a kaleidoscope-telescope and a candy constellation game. (225) 473-8052.
MAKE AND TAKE BOTS FOR TOTS: 2 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Build your own robot. Even small children can complete this simple craft on their own. (225) 673-8699.
PICK YOUR PILLOW: 4:30 p.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville. Pick your favorite design (emoji or unicorn), then create a pillow. These easy-to-craft, no-sewing-required pillows will make your life, or at least your bedroom, that much more colorful. (225) 473-8052.
SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY: 4:30 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Bring the whole family to play, learn and test your skills with crafts, carnival games, and some wet and wacky fun. (225) 647-3955.
