Sheriff Bobby Webre recently awarded Deputy 1st Class Brock Carpenter and Sorrento Firefighter William Eddy with the lifesaving award for their efforts of saving a life.
On May 21, Carpenter responded to a vehicle accident where the vehicle was partially submerged in water near Airline Highway and Interstate 10 just before 5 a.m.
When he arrived on the scene, Carpenter could hear the victim screaming for help, according to a news release. Carpenter immediately jumped into the water, breaking the window in attempt to save the victim. At the same time, Eddy arrived on scene and jumped into the water to assist. Both men were able to cut the seat belt and rescue the victim.