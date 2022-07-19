The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 7-14:
July 7
Hobb, Christina: 9955 Florida Blvd., No. 42, Baton Rouge; Age: 25; criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff or his deputies or to any officer of the law
Kropog, Joseph Harold: 17367 Penn Blvd., Prairieville; Age: 51; violations of protective orders
Tuminello, Jeffery M.: 14496 Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 40; hate crimes, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Cannon Jr., George Milton: 43173 Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age: 29; probation violation, criminal trespass/all other, theft less than $1,000
Fisher, Demontrey Montreal: 1516 N. Harco Blvd., Unit 24-A5, Baton Rouge; Age: 31; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Babin Jr., Tregg Anthony: 14017 Gary Babin Road, St. Amant; Age: 21; unauthorized use of a movable over $500, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Newton, Deven Clayson: 14415 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville; Age: 34; failure to appear-bench warrant
July 8
Sylvester, James Darryl: 14947 W. Beaver Drive, Pride; Age: 60; hold for other agency, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, obscenity, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Wagner, Timothy E.: 16120 La. 44, B-1, Prairieville; Age: 60; failure to appear-bench warrant
Samuel Jr., Walter Ray: 521 S. Pleasant Ave., Gonzales; Age: 18; bank fraud
Howard, Jarod King: 9149 W. La. 936, St. Amant; Age: 38; domestic abuse battery
Romo, Monica Ann: 39372 La. 621, Gonzales; Age: 51; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple battery
Leblanc, Devante D.: 41158 Citadel Drive, Sorrento; Age: 21; aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, first degree murder/attempt, first degree murder
Netto, Samantha: 44071 Maurice Bourgeois Road; Age: 24; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple battery
Ruiz, Dylan Mike'al: 44431 Lakewood Drive, Prairieville; Age: 21; aggravated assault with a firearm
Lohr, Joseph: 40478 Augustin Ave., Prairieville; Age: 34; domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Michael, Jimmy Timothy: 1518 S. Stacy Ave., Gonzales; Age: 43; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Ballard, Trajean: 1612 N. Coontrap Road, No. 43, Gonzales; Age: 24; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Summerville, Katherine Renee: 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville; Age: 39; theft less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
July 9
Boudreaux, Michael Christopher: 609 E. Rome St., Gonzales; Age: 37; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate
Carter, Quenton: 166 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer
Rainey, Justin: 1113 E. Dawn St., Gonzales; Age: 32; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, insulting or threatening an officer, threatening a public official/penalties/definitions, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Lane Sr., Justin Dewayne: 3512 Dalton St., Baton Rouge; Age: 34; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, failure to appear-bench warrant, first degree rape
Sibley, Brittany: 859 Goose St., Baton Rouge; Age: 32; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, simple burglary (all others)
Smith, Shaniqua: 1616 Gurlie Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, simple burglary (all others)
July 10
McNemar, Justin Blaine, 18934 Tresaunce Court, Baton Rouge; Age: 41; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Saltzman Jr., Ronald: 10474 Acy Road, St Amant; Age: 55; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Gonzales, Elvin: 13491 Bayou Oak St., Gonzales; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant
Johnson, Arthur R.: 2197 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 69; theft less than $1,000
Bougere, Shalita: 1118 W. La. 30, No. 2, Gonzales; Age: 38; domestic abuse battery
Collins, Bryson Lee Duane: 45169 Oliver Road, St. Amant; Age: 22; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Welch, Joseph Franklin: 9430 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 38; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone), possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, violations of protective orders, aggravated battery, domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, aggravated assault with a firearm, violations of protective orders
Moore, Kenneth Aaron: 13170 Leon Geismar Sr. Road, Gonzales; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
July 11
Leblanc, Monique Henderson: 2336-2 Project Drive, Vacherie; Age: 41; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Cato, Gregory Lamont: 3659 Mission Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 49; obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Williams, Braeden: 37113 White Road, No. 45, Prairieville; Age: 18; telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Williams, Jerry Webb: 16411 La. 929, Prairieville; Age: 59; surety, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Armand, Christy Lou: 42582 Amy Drive, Ponchatoula; Age: 45; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000, reckless operation
Landry, Dontrell R.: 276 Belle Rose Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 42; parole violation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabis
Dandridge, Kenwin Kentrell: 307 W. Second St., Donaldsonville; Age: 24; simple battery, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Anderson, Nicole M.: 42381 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 37; theft less than $1,000
Simpson, Russell Wayne: 37084 White Road, Prairieville; Age: 38; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts theft, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000
Francis, April: 800 Riverview Complex 102C, Donaldsonville; Age: 41; violations of protective orders
Williams, Jordan Speed: 1645 St. Francis Lane, St Gabriel; Age: 25; distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabis, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, driver must be licensed, headlamps on motor vehicles-motorcycles and motordriven cycles
July 12
Washington, David Lajuan:, 1930 S. Richland Ave., Gonzales; Age: 42; unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance
Sims, Adarius Trevon: 714 E. Sanders St., Gonzales; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized use of a motor Vehicle
Bourg, Kevin: 2030 La. 1 S, Donaldsonville; Age: 30; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Holmes, Nicholas: 3455 Granda Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 65; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Ward, Aaron: 1520 N. 24th St., Baton Rouge; Age: 19; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, theft less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft of a firearm, simple burglary (all others), theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000
Cavanaugh, Daniel: 10287 Montrichet Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 22; parole violation, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, two counts manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabis
Johnson, Freeman F.: 39041 Jupiter Ave., Darrow; Age: 47; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other state jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Johnson, Tywon: 1050 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, stop signs and yield signs, false certificates, operating vehicle while license is suspended, flight from an officer
July 13
Munson, Keith Travis: 6511 La. 405, Donaldsonville; Age: 48; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Lessard Jr., Carl Joseph: 12288 David Lessard Road, St. Amant; Age: 22; driving on roadway laned for traffic, all drivers must secure license, expired motor vehicle insurance, public bribery, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Fernandez, TyJhon: 1126 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabis, resisting an officer
Bennett, Devontrae Jacquel: 41428 Pappy Road, Gonzales; Age: 25; failure to appear-bench warrant, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), resisting an officer, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabis, security required, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate
Buratt, Lisa Jane: 41394 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; Age: 45; breach of bail condition, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabis, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Jackson, Laron Ronnie: 515 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 31; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons, handling of machine guns unlawful
July 14
Higgins, Amanda: 41063 Cannon Road No. 1904, Gonzales; Age: 34; domestic abuse battery
Stockton, Mark: 43338 Circle Oaks Drive, Gonzales; Age: 45; battery of a dating partner
Stevenson, Patrick Jarod: 17797 Airline Highway, No. 10, Prairieville; Age: 57; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer
Dye, Jarvis: 44080 Bertrand Road, St. Amant; Age: 38; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Tucker, Jason M.: 45208 Penny Duplessis Road, St. Amant; Age: 42; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of heroin, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Lilly, Jerome Brian: 17275 Cherry Creek Drive, Prairieville; Age: 37; second degree murder