Ascension Parish residents can drop off household hazardous waste at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The event, 9039 St. Landry Road, Gonzales, at is free for Ascension Parish residents.
“We are excited to be hosting this event after the fall planned event was cancelled due to Hurricane Ida," Parish President Clint Cointment said. "We hope all of our residents will come out and take advantage of this free service.”
Accepted are items such as tires, appliances, electronics, batteries and paint. Items that can't be accepted include explosive or radioactive materials, paper, aluminum and plastic.
A more complete list can be seen on Ascension Parish government's website and Facebook page.
Participants should be prepared to show proper ID which includes residential street address.
For more information, call the Parish's Citizen Service Center at (225) 450-1200.