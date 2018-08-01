Kids fishing rodeo
The East Ascension Sportsman's League’s annual kids fishing rodeo for ages 2 to 14 is Saturday at Dutchtown’s Twin Lakes.
Registration begins at 6:30 a.m., with fishing from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Doughnuts are available at sign-in, and there will be hot dogs and jambalaya for lunch.
Kids will compete by age group and gender and must bring their own rod and reel. A limited supply of crickets is available. Young anglers may bring their own bait, but no artificial lures are allowed; they may keep all fish that are caught. Bring folding chairs and a fish bucket. Parents can provide help baiting the hook, though children must land the fish.
For more information, call Bettye Lambert at (225) 571-4588.
Back 2 School N Style
Don’t forget about the 10th annual Back 2 School N Style event from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center’s YMCA Building.
Children ages 5 to 15 will receive complimentary services, including shampoo and style or blow dry for girls and haircuts for boys, as well as activities, breakout sessions, door prizes and more. It’s free and open to the public, but all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Sponsors are Anointed Hands Trichology Center, Rubicon, Walgreens, Raising Canes, GEICO, A Class Act Photography, Vision 1st Productions, professional stylists, barbers, volunteers and local businesses.
For more information, call (225) 622-4357.
EA class reunion
The East Ascension classes of 1970 through 1977 is Saturday at the Gonzales Civic Center on Irma Boulevard.
Drop off $50 couple fee or $30 single fee at the Loyson Porta Ofice in Gonzales. Call (225) 715-6415 or (225) 921-1853 for information. Social starts at 5 and band starts at 7 p.m.
Thriving with Diabetes
The topic of Tuesday’s Thriving with Diabetes class is diabetic eye diseases, presented by optometrist Cory Boudreaux. It’s at 6 p.m. in the Sister Vernola conference room at St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Registration is preferred for this free class. Call (225) 621-2906.
Alzheimer’s Lunch & Learn
St. Elizabeth Hospital presents a free Alzheimer’s Lunch & Learn at noon Wednesday in the Sister Linda conference room. Speaker Dana Territo, of Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, will discuss caregiver stress management.
Registration is due by Monday by calling (225) 621-2906.
TOPS
The TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) weight-loss support group meets Thursdays at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weigh-in starts at 5 p.m.; the meeting begins at 6 p.m.
For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
Mommy & Me
Tanger Outlets Gonzales' next Mommy & Me program is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Suite 199. Check in before 10 a.m.
This month’s activity is a toddler exercise class as well as games, face painting, coloring, a craft and story time.
Participation is limited to children ages 6 and younger. Call (225) 647-9383 or email jeanne.st.germain@tangeroutlets.com to RSVP.
Tiger tailgating
Tickets are on sale for A Taste of Tiger Tailgating slated for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center’s Exhibition Hall.
This kickoff to the football season features food, drinks, music by Chris LeBlanc and the Kendall Shaffer Band, vendors and the Patient Plus Kid Zone.
Tickets are $25 each at bit.ly/2v9WecV.