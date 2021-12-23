On Saturday, Dec. 18, volunteers placed 249 wreaths on the graves of local veterans in conjunction with the nationwide Wreaths Across America program.
This was the seventh year the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation sponsored the program and coordinated delivery and placement of the wreaths.
"We would like to thank everyone who supported the program this year either by contributing to the purchase of the wreaths and volunteering to help place the wreaths across the parish," organizers said in a news release.
Orders for 2022 are now available by contacting Tanya Whitney at ascvetspark@gmail.com.