Jr. high, high school rodeos this weekend
Louisiana High School Rodeo Association Southeast Louisiana Junior and High School Rodeos are Friday through Sunday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Watch as some of the best young cowboys and cowgirls compete in several events. For times and information, visit www.rodeosportsnetwork.com/files/20SE.pdf.
Donaldsonville sets DowntownLive @ Crescent concert
Stormy is set to perform from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 7 in the Donaldsonville DowntownLive @ Crescent concert series.
The band, weather permitting, will perform at Crescent Park.
For more information, call (225) 445-1383.
Cara's House ready to 'egg' your house
Cara's House, a nonprofit animal group that operates the parishes animal shelter, is hosting a fundraiser that promises to "egg your house" just in time for Easter.
But this egging is not the messy kind. For a fee, the group will fill your yard with stuffed eggs on Easter morning. The service will be provided for 25 eggs at a cost of $15; 50 eggs for $30 and 100 eggs for $50.
Orders must be placed by April 3.
To order, visit eggtheyardch.formstack.com/forms/egg_the_yard_2020
Library host bring your own craft event
B.Y.O.C. is a monthly craft club that will meet on the first Tuesday of every month at the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez. Bring your own project (or find inspiration at the library) while you meet and socialize with other crafters in the area. Coffee and assorted equipment will be provided, as well as a selection of instructional material and patterns to get you started. The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Don’t want to show up empty-handed? The library has partnered with Creativebug to provide free access to thousands of arts and craft video classes. For more information about the monthly craft club or how to access Creativebug, contact the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at (225) 622-3339.
Library to screen film on Henry Turner Jr.
The Ascension Parish Library is screening "Music Dreams: An American Story," a local independent film that profiles musician/songwriter/music entrepreneur, Henry Turner Jr. and his band, Flavor. The presentation will highlight blues music in Baton Rouge, how reggae influenced the blues, and how to make it in the music business. Film showing and a panel discussion with Henry Turner Jr. and others will be held at noon Feb. 29 at the Galvez branch.
For more information, call the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at (225) 622-3339.
Gardening in Ascension Parish
The Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association, under the direction of the LSU AgCenter, is holding its spring library series of educational workshops with gardening and landscaping tips geared to both novice and advanced gardeners. The workshops to be hosted by the Ascension Parish Library are:
Louisiana Iris: From the Wild to the Garden: March 3, 6:30 p.m., Gonzales
Patrick O’Connor, Iris Hybridizer and board member of the Society of Louisiana Irises, will discuss the five native species of Louisiana Iris and their history, the early discovery of these plants and their progress to modern cultivars through hybridization, current efforts to preserve the wild form, and the growing culture of the irises in water and regular garden soil. To register, call the Gonzales location at (225) 647-3955.
Give Plants the Soil They Need — Customing Your Own Potting Soil for Containers and Gardens: March 24, 6:30 p.m., Galvez
Quality soil mixes are ideal for establishing healthy plants. Join Ed Bush, LSU Professor of Plant Environmental & Soil Sciences, as he explores types of soil mixes for different applications such as containers, hanging baskets, raised beds, and garden beds. To register, call the Galvez location at (225) 622-3339.