The Ascension Parish public school system is holding two virtual information sessions about its alternative certification program, Tech Ascension Academy.
In its sixth year, the academy trains people with noneducational degrees so they can teach in Ascension's primary, middle and high schools.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to turn life experience into a rewarding career in education," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "Our alternative certification program provides on-the-job training for those passionate about helping kids fulfill their potential in the classroom."
Applications for the program will open in January. Those interested in learning more about the academy can attend one of the following information sessions:
- 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 9
- 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Dec. 15
Visit www.apsb.org/TeachAscension to register.
In 2015, Ascension launched the Teach Ascension program to recruit, train and hire teachers from alternative professions or academic programs. This one-year program includes four weeks of intensive professional development over the summer; placement as a teacher during the school year with weekly professional development; and master, mentor and supervising teacher support.
Tuition for the program is $4,000, but there are no out-of-pocket expenses for candidates as long as they teach in an Ascension Parish school for two years.
Minimum requirements:
- Hold a bachelor's degree from an accredited institution
- Minimum GPA of 2.5 or higher as evidenced by an official transcript
- Have passing scores on PRAXIS I (or equivalent ACT score of 23 / SAT score of 1030) and PRAXIS II (content knowledge)