Festa Italiana, presented by the Donaldsonville Downtown Development District, will be from noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 19 in Crescent Park, 112 Crescent Park, Donaldsonville.
The celebration of the history, culture and heritage of the Italians in the Donaldsonville area will feature live entertainment by King Pa Ka Yea’ Band, delicious Italian food, history and a spaghetti sauce cook-off.
Chef Giacomo Russo claims to have the best Italian cooking in all of Louisiana, and he challenges rivals to prove him wrong by bringing “Your Best Second Place Italian.” The spaghetti sauce cook-off will feature three divisions — meatballs, sausage and open class. The competition has a $50 entry fee, but the winner takes all in each division. The Chef Giacomo Italiana Medal for the best-of-the-best spaghetti sauce and the People’s Choice winner will also be awarded.
To register for the cook-off or become a vendor, visit the Facebook page at visitdonaldsonville or email lee@visitdonaldsonville.org. You may also call (225) 445-1383 or visit City Hall, 609 Railroad Ave., to pick up an application.