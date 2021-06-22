The all-district baseball teams were recently named, with several Ascension Parish players making the lists.
2021 District 5-5A All District Team
1st Team
Pitcher: Braden Billingsly, St. Amant
Pitcher: Slade Zeppuhar, St. Amant
Pitcher: Tanner Hebert, East Ascension
Pitcher: Nathan Monceaux, Dutchtown
Pitcher: Nick Gisclair, Dutchtown
Catcher: Jacob Falgoust, EA
Catcher: Caleb Ickes, Dutchtown
Infield: Lee Amedee, St. Amant
Infield: Josh Denton, St. Amant
Infield: Payton Cooper, Dutchtown
Infield: Will Delaune, Dutchtown
Outfield: Dominick Regira, EA
Outfield: Jordan Goodlow, EA
Outfield: Brayden Kuriger, St. Amant
Outfield: Ethan Mayeaux, Dutchtown
Utility: Reggie Hebert, St. Amant
Utility: Tanner Vadnais, Dutchtown
Utility: Kael Babin, EA
Utility: Brock Hebert: EA
Gold Glove: Kael Babin EA
Most Valuable: Nathan Monceaux Dutchtown
Second team
Pitcher: Beau Cheveallier, Dutchtown
Catcher: Blake LeBouef, St. Amant
Infield: Landen Gautreau, EA
Outfield: Rueben Williams, Dutchtown
Outfield: Cole Poirrier, St. Amant
Utility: Chance Mire, EA
Utility: Will Dotter, Dutchtown
Utility: Cameron Planch, St. Amant
Utility: AK Burrell, Dutchtown
District 7-1A Baseball
1st team:
Utility/Pitcher: Jacob Dunn, Ascension Catholic
Pitcher: Baylor Leonard, Ascension Catholic
Infielder: Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic
Catcher: Lex Melancon, Ascension Catholic
DH: Jacques Husers, Ascension Catholic
Infielder: Joel Landry, Ascension Catholic
Outfield: Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic
Pitcher/Infielder: Aubrey Gathright, Ascension Christian
Infielder: Braxton Hudnall, Ascension Christian
Outfielder: Brandon Tregre, Ascension Christian
2nd team:
Infielder: Baylor Leonard, Ascension Catholic
Pitcher: Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic
Outfield: Demarco Harry, Ascension Catholic
Pitcher: Jacques Husers, Ascension Catholic
Pitcher: Wyatt Burrat, Ascension Christian
Infielder: Brennan Hunt, Ascension Christian
Outfield: Brady Gueho, Ascension Christian
DH: Jack Markey, Ascension Christian
MVP: Jacob Dunn, Ascension Catholic
Coach of the Year: Gee Cassard, Ascension Catholic