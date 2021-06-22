The all-district baseball teams were recently named, with several Ascension Parish players making the lists.

2021 District 5-5A All District Team

1st Team 

Pitcher: Braden Billingsly, St. Amant

Pitcher: Slade Zeppuhar, St. Amant

Pitcher: Tanner Hebert, East Ascension

Pitcher: Nathan Monceaux, Dutchtown

Pitcher: Nick Gisclair, Dutchtown

Catcher: Jacob Falgoust, EA

Catcher: Caleb Ickes, Dutchtown

Infield: Lee Amedee, St. Amant

Infield: Josh Denton, St. Amant

Infield: Payton Cooper, Dutchtown

Infield: Will Delaune, Dutchtown

Outfield: Dominick Regira, EA

Outfield: Jordan Goodlow, EA

Outfield: Brayden Kuriger, St. Amant

Outfield: Ethan Mayeaux, Dutchtown

Utility: Reggie Hebert, St. Amant

Utility: Tanner Vadnais, Dutchtown

Utility: Kael Babin, EA

Utility: Brock Hebert: EA

Gold Glove: Kael Babin EA

Most Valuable: Nathan Monceaux Dutchtown

Second team

Pitcher: Beau Cheveallier, Dutchtown

Catcher: Blake LeBouef, St. Amant

Infield: Landen Gautreau, EA

Outfield: Rueben Williams, Dutchtown

Outfield: Cole Poirrier, St. Amant

Utility: Chance Mire, EA

Utility: Will Dotter, Dutchtown

Utility: Cameron Planch, St. Amant

Utility: AK Burrell, Dutchtown

District 7-1A Baseball

1st team:

Utility/Pitcher: Jacob Dunn, Ascension Catholic

Pitcher: Baylor Leonard, Ascension Catholic

Infielder: Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic

Catcher: Lex Melancon, Ascension Catholic

DH: Jacques Husers, Ascension Catholic

Infielder: Joel Landry, Ascension Catholic

Outfield: Brooks Leonard, Ascension Catholic

Pitcher/Infielder: Aubrey Gathright, Ascension Christian

Infielder: Braxton Hudnall, Ascension Christian

Outfielder: Brandon Tregre, Ascension Christian

2nd team:

Infielder: Baylor Leonard, Ascension Catholic

Pitcher: Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic

Outfield: Demarco Harry, Ascension Catholic

Pitcher: Jacques Husers, Ascension Catholic

Pitcher: Wyatt Burrat, Ascension Christian

Infielder: Brennan Hunt, Ascension Christian

Outfield: Brady Gueho, Ascension Christian

DH: Jack Markey, Ascension Christian

MVP: Jacob Dunn, Ascension Catholic

Coach of the Year: Gee Cassard, Ascension Catholic

