The East Ascension Sportsmen’s League's 61st annual Kids' Fishing Rodeo is set for July 30.
This fishing tournament is open to all children ages 2 to 14 and is free thanks to the many sponsors who help the league with this event, a news release said.
The fishing tournament will be held at Twin Lakes Mobile Estates, 37313 La. 74.
Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and fishing is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. There will be doughnuts and goody bags available to all at registration.
Children will need to have either a cane pole or a rod and reel. Crickets will be provided, or you can bring your own live bait, but no artificial lures are allowed for the competition.
Children will also need a bucket to hold the fish they catch. Parents should bring lawn chairs, hats, plenty of sunscreens, and cold water to drink while fishing.
Parents will be able to help their child bait the hook, but the child must be the one to land the fish. You won’t want to throw back any fish, because no matter how small, every fish caught will be weighed and counted.
The fishing competition is judged by age groups which are 2-4, 5-7, 8-10 and 11-14. There are lots of prizes and trophies so that no child will leave the tournament empty-handed. Among the many prizes, there are eight bicycles to be awarded.
After the fishing ends, jambalaya, hot dogs and beverages will be served.
"Please help the East Ascension Sportsmen’s League spread the joy of fishing to the next generation by bringing your children, your grandchildren, your great-grandchildren (or even a neighbor’s children or grandchildren) to the EASL 61st annual Kids' Fishing Tournament for a morning of outdoor family fun," a news release said.
You do not need to be an EASL member to participate, but if you’d like to become a member while there, just ask one of the volunteers.