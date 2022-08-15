The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Education Section will hold a free beginners squirrel hunting seminar in Baton Rouge from 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 17, at Wildlife and Fisheries’ Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 N. Flannery Road.
Squirrel Hunting 101 will cover proper equipment, firearm selection, rules and regulations, outdoor navigation and hunting opportunities. It will include an outdoor teaching session to discuss proper squirrel hunting techniques.
Space is limited, so those interested should pre-register. For information, contact Travis Dufour at tdufour@wlf.la.gov or (337) 735-8685.