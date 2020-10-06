Longtime Gonzales police officer Johnny Frederic Jr. died Sept. 24.
Frederic served 28 years with the Gonzales Police Department, when he retired, he was a ranking sergeant. He was also very active in the Fraternal Order of Police for many years, said James E. LeBlanc, St. Amant Fire Chief.
"Johnny had an inner strength that could have powered the entire world if you were able to harness it, and he had the courage beyond anyone that I ever encountered," LeBlanc said. "Year after year and day after day, Johnny touched us all with his warm heart, his bright smile and his outstanding personality. Johnny Frederic meant so much to so many. Not to mention he loved to entertain family and friends. Beco Road will never be the same."
LeBlanc said Frederic was a role model and "a true giver."
"Johnny brought life to everything and touched every heart that he ever met," LeBlanc said. "Everyone who met Johnny knew he was a caring and giving person. Johnny had a unique quality in that he could make anyone feel special in our community. He brought life to everything and touched every heart he ever met. His very outspoken leadership and influence, he dedicated himself to helping others and never expected anything in return."
A memorial service was held at Ourso Funeral Home on Sept. 30.