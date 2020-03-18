Donaldsonville fire chief Adam Gautreaux.jpg

Adam Gautreaux, in the white shirt, is Donaldsonville's new fire chief. From left are Trey Bovia, Lauthaught Delaney Sr., Johnathan Comeaux, John Higgins, Adam Gautreaux, the Rev. Charles Brown Sr., Amber Kimble, Seth Latour, Raymond Aucoin, Chuck Montero, Trevor Cox, Mayor Leroy Sullivan Sr. and Brent Landry.

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY MICHAEL TORTORICH

The Donaldsonville City Council appointed Adam Gautreaux as the city's new fire chief during its Feb. 24 meeting. 

