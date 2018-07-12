Prairieville residents recently had a few young helping hands in quenching their thirst on a hot June day.
A group of children hosted a lemonade stand in Madison Place Subdivision to benefit Wheels to Succeed, a charity that provides custom bicycles for children with disabilities. Neighborhood social network Nextdoor recognized the stand as one of the 10 best lemonade stands in the country for its charitable efforts.
Children participating in the lemonade stand included Annalise Bunyett, Camille Chisolm, Brody Clement, Brooke Clement, Claire French, Luke French, Ainsley Hines, Carson Lambert, Emma Lambert, Reid Langois, Carly McRae, Chloe Nassar, Finnley Suire, Emily Thompson, Kinley Thompson, Tucker Vadnais, Hartley White and Quinnlyn White.
Nextdoor learned of the Thompson siblings’ most recent stand through a nomination process for its contest to honor America’s 10 best lemonade stands. The contest received hundreds of nominations from around the country, with a panel of judges choosing winners based on creativity, passion and inspiration for their chosen charity and community involvement.
The 10 winning lemonade stands will receive a matched donation up to $500 to the charity they benefit and a package of Nextdoor lemonade stand décor to use for future stands, a news release said.
The Thompson siblings host three lemonade stands a year for various causes, including prior fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, local animal shelters, firefighters and police officers, the Fallen Officers Fund and a neighbor whose house burned down. Those charitable efforts helped Nextdoor’s panel of judges choose it for America’s best lemonade stands.