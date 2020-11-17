Baton Rouge General’s new neighborhood hospital in Prairieville opened Nov. 9, accepting patients in its 14-bed emergency room and 10-bed inpatient hospital.
Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the emergency room joins primary care and OB/GYN services, physical therapy, and imaging and lab services, which have all opened recently.
Hospital staff, local officials and first responders gathered to kick off the morning with a blue light salute, tours and grand opening presentation at Baton Rouge General Ascension.
The 42,500-square-foot facility, off I-10 at 14105 La. 73, was designed to create a new experience for patients, taking them straight from the door to their room, according to a news release. The new self-rooming concept means no waiting rooms and no clipboards of forms to fill out.
“The design of this facility centered on what is most convenient and safe for patients and visitors,” said BRG CEO Edgardo Tenreiro. “We created a hassle-free experience at the Ascension hospital, and our plan is to continually improve the patient experience and apply the lessons we learn there at our existing and future facilities.”
In the ER, there is no waiting room, which comes at a time when reducing the spread of illness is more important than ever. If a patient is there for emergency care, when they stop at the main lobby’s front desk, the clinical team will be notified and will take the patient right back to a room. The streamlined process continues once they’re in an exam room, with a team of staff members treating the patient together.
“The goal is for the patient to spend as little time as possible in the more routine parts of their ER visit, like the check-in and discharge process. Instead, the focus is on their interaction with our clinical team as they work quickly to diagnose and treat the patient,” Tenreiro added.
The ER is equipped to care for a variety of conditions and emergencies, including chest pain, heart attacks, broken bones, stroke, abdominal pain, burns, seizures, dehydration, allergic reactions and much more, according to the release.
Imaging services, located near the ER so that patients can get in quickly, include a CT scanner, X-ray, and 3D mammogram, all using the best in new technology. The CT scanner and X-ray are both operated from a central control room, which is more efficient and allows for faster care.
On the second floor of the state-of-the-art facility, Dr. Candace Moore, and Khaki Hazzlerigg, FNP-C, treat all types of women’s health needs — from pregnancy and birth control refills to GYN well visits and osteoporosis. The smaller neighborhood hospital means everything women might need, like lab work, 3D mammograms and bone density scans, is just downstairs from the Baton Rouge General Physicians-Obstetrics & Gynecology office.
Also on the second floor of the hospital is BRGP-Ascension, a primary care clinic previously in Oak Grove. To see one of the primary care physicians at the Ascension location, patients can check in using BRG’s mobile app or at an on-site kiosk, heading straight to an exam room upon arrival.
The clinic staff work in a setup, using centralized pods that are more efficient, and allow for better communication and collaboration between the doctors and nurses.
Ascension Parish is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country, with its population increasing by 13% since 2010. Census estimates predict an additional 40% growth by 2025. Last year, more than 25,000 patients from Ascension Parish came to BRG for care.
For more information, visit brgeneral.org/ascension.