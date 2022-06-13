asc garden winners IMG_0581.jpg

Ascension Master Gardeners representative, from left, Cheryl Keller and Helen Causey visit with Shelia Billingsley and Josh Hindrichs from Lakeside Primary School.

 Provided photo

The Ascension Parish LSU AgCenter and Ascension Master Gardener Association held its annual Home Vegetable Garden Contest in May.

Each year, the contest is held to encourage home gardeners to produce quality vegetables for home consumption and economic gain.

This year's winners include:

Youth Gardens, small:

  • John Patrick Flanagan, first place
  • Lillian Terrebonne, second
  • Kaylee Babin, third
  • Madisyn Daigle, fourth

Youth Gardens, large:

  • William and Lillian Kinberger, first
  • Easton Brady, second
  • Hudson Clements, third
  • Maverick Clements, fourth

School Gardens:

  • Lakeside Primary, first
  • Dutchtown Middle, second
  • Lowery Elementary, third

Adult Gardens, small:

  • Willie Kennedy, first

Adult Gardens, medium:

  • Tony and Cheryl Billiot, first
  • Allie Territo, second

Adult Gardens, large:

  • Terrie and Ricky Jacob, first
  • Ronald Daigle, second
  • Dale Falcon, third