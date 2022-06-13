The Ascension Parish LSU AgCenter and Ascension Master Gardener Association held its annual Home Vegetable Garden Contest in May.
Each year, the contest is held to encourage home gardeners to produce quality vegetables for home consumption and economic gain.
This year's winners include:
Youth Gardens, small:
- John Patrick Flanagan, first place
- Lillian Terrebonne, second
- Kaylee Babin, third
- Madisyn Daigle, fourth
Youth Gardens, large:
- William and Lillian Kinberger, first
- Easton Brady, second
- Hudson Clements, third
- Maverick Clements, fourth
School Gardens:
- Lakeside Primary, first
- Dutchtown Middle, second
- Lowery Elementary, third
Adult Gardens, small:
- Willie Kennedy, first
Adult Gardens, medium:
- Tony and Cheryl Billiot, first
- Allie Territo, second
Adult Gardens, large:
- Terrie and Ricky Jacob, first
- Ronald Daigle, second
- Dale Falcon, third