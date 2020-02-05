A group of students from St. John Primary and St. Theresa of Avila Middle schools were on hand as Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed Jan. 26 through Feb. 1 as Catholic Schools Week in Ascension Parish.
According to a news release, St. John Primary and St. Theresa Middle have been providing outstanding education for the area’s young people for more than 60 years. The schools serve nine church parishes: St. Theresa and St. Mark in Gonzales, St. John the Evangelist in Prairieville, Holy Rosary in St. Amant, St. Anne in Sorrento, St. Anthony in Darrow, St. Gabriel in St. Gabriel, St. Joseph in French Settlement and St. Stephen in Whitehall.