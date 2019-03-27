The Ascension Counseling Center will begin anger management classes for adults 18 and older, and for teens ages 13-17, on April 9 at 1112A E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. The courses will run for 10 weeks, at a cost of $10 per week. The teen group will meet from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the adult group will meet from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Participants will learn anger awareness, calming techniques, how to identify the real reasons behind angry feelings, assertive communication, conflict resolution, stress and anxiety management, and effective practical solutions. The group leaders will be licensed counselor Suzanne Hamilton and counselor intern James Eaves. For information or to register, contact Hamilton at (225) 450-1160 or SHamilton@apgov.us.