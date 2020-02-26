Capital Area United Way recently awarded a $10,737 grant to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to assist with mobile food distribution in Ascension Parish.
This funding is part of the Ascension Parish Grant Funding Opportunity, which awarded a total of $100,188 to 10 nonprofits for work in Ascension Parish.
The grant will provide increased access to food and basic needs through three monthly distributions of food boxes to registered participants. These boxes will increase the number of households registered and the number of children and adults who benefit.
“This Community Impact Grant will allow us to bring our Mobile Pantry Program to an underserved portion of Ascension Parish, where 17% of the children in the parish face food insecurity,” said Mike Manning, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.